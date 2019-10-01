Man wanted for delivering controlled substance causing death

Closings & Delays
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man wanted for delivering a controlled substance causing death.

Deputies are searching for Shawn Duke. Duke is 46-years-old, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet 1 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Duke is wanted for delivery of a controlled substance causing death, conspiracy, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Shawn Duke are asked to contact the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department at 304-872-7880.

