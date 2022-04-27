HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A man robbed a gas station in Hurricane last night and State Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Speedway on Teays Valley Road on April 27, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say an unknown man went into the store, wearing a red zip-up hoodie, a mask and black pants.

The man allegedly demanded money while wielding a knife. The clerk cooperated and the suspect fled on foot near Mt. Vernon Road.

If you have any information, the WVSP is urging you to call the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000.