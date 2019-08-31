Man wanted for kidnapping, burglary, other charges in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man is wanted by deputies for kidnapping, burglary, and more stemming from an incident Saturday morning.

At around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Virginia Avenue North in St. Albans to investigate a disturbance.

Deputies determined that Christopher Slater Jr., 27, of South Charleston entered the home of his ex-wife through a window and fled with two of his children. The children are a 3-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Slater has an active domestic violence protective order filed against him.

A BOLO was issued to law enforcement for the vehicle Slater fled in. The vehicle and the children were located by deputies in the Pratt area and the kids are safe and were returned to their mother.

Slater fled on foot and has not been located by authorities.

Warrants have been obtained charging Slater with violating a protective order, burglary, and 2 counts of kidnapping.

Anyone with information on Christopher M. Slater Jr.’s location is urged to call 911, 304-357-0169, submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email us at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.