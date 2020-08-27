Man wanted for Ohio murder, two relatives arrested in WV

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for a murder in Ohio has been detained in Kanawha County, along with two of his family members.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Harper, 25, of Newcomerstown, wanted for a murder in Guernsey County, was found hiding behind furniture in a home on Middle Branch Road in the Jordan Creek area near Clendenin on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Law enforcement from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Ravenswood Police Department, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the Task Force responsible for Harper’s arrest.

Before Harper was located, two of his relatives were arrested on Garrison Avenue in Charleston. During the search for Jacob Harper, deputies located a pistol allegedly owned by Henry Harper, 55, and Laura Harper, 56, of Charleston. Both were arrested for being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says Henry Harper and Laura Harper were taken to South Central Regional Jail.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories