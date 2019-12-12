Man wanted for questioning in murder case arrested by Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man who is wanted for questioning in the murder of 18-year-old Laurina Blake that happened on Lovell Drive in Charleston Saturday, November 30, 2019. Terrance Bonner was arrested by the Charleston Police Department in North Charleston shortly before noon on Thursday, December 12th, 2019.

Police say Dante Spencer Williams and Memphis Ross are also wanted on various warrants and capiases. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.

