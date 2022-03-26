EDITOR’S NOTE: The number to call the West Virginia State Police’s Wayne Detachment was wrong. It is 304-272-5131. This article has been updated to have the correct contact information.

UPDATE(11:34 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022): Two additional warrants have been obtained by the investigating officer, according to the WVSP.

They say they are actively looking for Adkins.

BRANCHLAND, WV (WOWK) — A Branchland man is wanted for making terrorist threats over text messages on Mar. 24, 2022.

The West Virginia State Police says Denny Lee Adkins, 42 of Branchland, allegedly made threats to shoot a Wayne County Magistrate and any law enforcement official who would try to arrest him.

Adkins is also wanted for unrelated Strangulation and Domestic Battery charges.

They say Adkins’ whereabouts are unknown at this time. The WVSP is urging anyone with information to contact them at 304-272-5131.