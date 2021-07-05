Man wanted for wanton endangerment in Charleston shooting incident

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police in Charleston, West Virginia, are searching for a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on the city’s west side.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a shots-fired call around 11:40 a.m. Monday, July 5 in the 800 block of Central Avenue.

While investigating, officers learned the intended victim, identified by police as Tracy Jackson, 18, of Charleston, allegedly made a “hand gesture” toward the alleged suspect, identified by police as Dana Stephenson, 30, of Charleston. The suspect then allegedly “fired several rounds” in the direction of the victim before fleeing on foot, according to police.

The CPD says Jackson was not injured during the shooting, however, police found two rounds had struck the front entrance to the Jarrett Terrance Apartment Complex.

Police say a warrant for Wanton Endangerment has been obtained for Dana Stephenson. Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.