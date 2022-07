CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—The Clendenin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a malicious assault suspect.

Clendenin PD says that Christopher D. Burdette is wanted for questioning about a malicious assault that happened on Wednesday.

They ask anyone who has information about Burdette’s whereabouts to call Patrolman J.N. Watts at (304) 548-4192 or Metro 911 Communications at (304) 348-8111.