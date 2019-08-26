Man wanted in connection to Huntington shooting

Photos of Shawn Tyler Cook provided by the City of Huntington.

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting Friday in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.

Police are searching for Shawn “Tyler” Cook. Cook is believed to have used a gun during a robbery on August 23rd.

Police then responded to a possible shooting in the 500 block of Bridge Street later that day and found a man who was injured in the face.

Cook is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

He has short, black hair and has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He is known to travel in a 1996 gray Buick Lesabre bearing a West Virginia license plate 54M501.

Anyone with information regarding Cook’s whereabouts is advised to call 911.