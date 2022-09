KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an excavator fire last week.

The KCSO says a warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, regarding the incident.

On Sept. 14, 2022, emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. KCSO said at the time they were considering the fire an arson.

(Photo Courtesy: Institute Fire and Rescue)

Anyone with any information on Ramella’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.