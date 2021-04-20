Man wanted in deadly 2016 WV bar shooting arrested in NC

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a 2016 Charleston nightclub shooting has been arrested in North Carolina.

The United States Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia says Charleston fugitive Donnell “Pop A Lot” Strong was wanted on charges of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges originated from a deadly shooting that happened at Boondocks Bar & Grill in Charleston on May 14, 2016.

At the time of the shooting, the Charleston Police Department said Jamaine Sutton, 32 of Dunbar, was killed inside the bar. Three other people were injured in the incident. On May 21, 2016, a second suspect, Jacques Lamar Slade of Gastonia, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after being identified by witness statement and video surveillance. Slade pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2017 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Strong was arrested April 20, 2021, through a joint effort of the USMS S/WV and its C.U.F.F.E.D Task Force partners of Charleston Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and Princeton Police Department along with USMS from Western North Carolina.