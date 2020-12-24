Man wanted in early morning Christmas Eve shooting

The sheriff’s department says the suspect, identified as Jahson Gresham, is wanted on Malicious Wounding charges with more charges pending. (Photo Courtesy: Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an early morning shooting.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies and the Barboursville Police Department responded to a call of a reported shooting around 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at the Redd Roof Inn on Route 60. They say they found a male victim with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s department says the suspect, identified as Jahson Gresham, is wanted on Malicious Wounding charges with more charges pending. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should call 911.