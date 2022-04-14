KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole.

They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County.

Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Mr. Rufty is caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-11-inches and weighs about 225 pounds.

Mr. Rufty has several tattoos, including a skull on his back neck, a cross on his left forearm, and a chainlink and the word “April” on his left hand. He also has tattoos of dice, jail bars, a dog, a dollar sign and the numbers “216” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Rufty’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0197 or the Charleston Parole Office at 304-558-3597. Anonymous tips can be left on the Kanawha County Sheriff’s website.