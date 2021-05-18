Man wanted in KY robbery arrested in Indiana

Jeremy Burris, wanted in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Louisa, has been arrested in Clarksville, Indiana. (Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department/Facebook)

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – A man wanted out of Louisa Kentucky has been arrested in Indiana.

According to the Louisa Police Department, Jeremy Burris was arrested in Clarksville, Indiana by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office based on a warrant from the LPD.

Officials say at approximately 3:40 p.m. on April 27, the LPD responded to an alleged armed robbery at a Walgreens. Deputies said the employees had told the Lawrence County 911 Center a “white male with dark hair, white shorts and no shoes nor shirt” had shown a knife and demanded various medications. Deputies say the employees also told officials the suspect reportedly defecated on himself as he began to flee the scene.

Burris will be extradited back to Lawrance County to face first degree robbery charges.