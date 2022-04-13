CHESTER, OH (WOWK) – A man wanted in Meigs County, Ohio has been arrested, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says Shawn Price, 47, of Chester, Ohio, was wanted on an indictment out of the Meigs County Common Pleas Court for failing to appear for a hearing in 2020. The sheriff’s deputies and the Major Crimes Task Force conducted an interdiction operation around 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Chester area after receiving information regarding Price’s whereabouts along with a tip that he had left for Columbus, Ohio earlier that day to “pick up a shipment of drugs.”

Authorities say they saw a vehicle turning on to Erwin Road around 2 p.m. and identified Price as the driver. According to Wood, authorities then conducted a traffic stop and Price was taken into custody

While searching the vehicle, authorities say they found a “large quantity” of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, a large amount of cash and multiple fire arms.

Price is being held in the Middleport Jail on the indictment. Wood says additional charges are pending lab results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Those charges would include Possession of Drugs, a 2nd-degree felony; Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd-degree felony; and having weapons under disability.