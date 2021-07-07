Man wanted in Meigs County murder arrested in West Virginia

Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, was arrested July 6, 2021 in Charleston on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant in connection to the April 4, 2021 murder of a man in Meigs County, Ohio. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio has been arrested in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Charleston Police Department says officers and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, on a Fugitive from Justice warrant at approximately 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East.

Hall is wanted in connection to the murder of Kane Roush on April 4, 2021. Roush was shot Easter morning and later died of his wounds. Last month, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said a grand jury indicted Hall on charges of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity and Conspiracy.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced the indictment of Jaquan Hall on Thursday in connection with the death of Kane Roush, 25, on April 4, 2021, in Pomeroy, Ohio. Roush was a former star football player for Wahama High School in Mason, West Virginia. He also played for the Golden Eagles at the University of Charleston.

Hall has been taken to the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.