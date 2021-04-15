Man wanted in WV, KY arrested in Tennessee

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says William Thomas Hurst, 43, of Hurricane was arrested in Tennessee on warrants out of Kentucky. In West Virginia, he faces a felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses. April 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Hurricane man wanted in West Virginia was arrested in Tennesse overnight on warrants out of Kentucky.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says William Thomas Hurst, 43, of Hurricane will also eventually be extradited to the Mountain State. In West Virginia, Hurst has been charged with a felony count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hurst was allegedly paid more than $7,000 on Feb. 21, 2021 as a deposit for work to be completed. Deputies say he allegedly never conducted any of the construction agreed to in the contract for the job.

While operating under the name of Hurst Construction, Hurst allegedly blocked contact with the other party after giving “numerous reasons” for the delays, the KCSO says. During the investigation, social media pages for the company were reportedly deleted and deputies learned there was no company with that name on file with the West Virginia Secretary of State. The sheriff’s office says Hurst also faces a misdemeanor charge from the West Virginia Tax Division for operating a business without a license.

Anyone who may have additional information about this case or similar cases involving Hurst or the business “Hurst Construction” is asked to contact the KCSO at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or BrianMiddleton@kcso.us.