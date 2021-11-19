All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Man who allegedly shot woman in mouth charged with malicious wounding

Joshua Keith was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly shooting a woman in the face.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—A man who allegedly shot a woman in the face on Thursday has been charged with malicious wounding and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

24-year-old Joshua Keith was detained on Thursday, and he is being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to Dunbar Police, Keith and a woman got in a fight on Thursday, Nov. 18, which resulted in Keith allegedly shooting the woman in the mouth area.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on the extent of her injuries.

