UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, April 21): Kentucky State Police say that they have arrested 46-year-old Joseph S. Greenhill in connection to this incident.

Greenhill was charged with resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, violation of an emergency protective order, and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Police were trying to serve an indictment warrant for stalking and violation of an emergency protective order on Monday when Greenhill was thought to have barricaded himself in a home.

UPDATE (8:13 on Monday, April 18): The Kentucky State Police say the suspect barricading himself in a home was not in that building. They are now trying to find him.

They say they are looking for locations he may be at.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are on the scene of a man refusing to come out of a building after troopers tried to serve an indictment warrant.

Officials with the KSP say they are in the 6000 block of KY-2.

They say no one is injured and the person is by himself inside.

