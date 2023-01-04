HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself in a Huntington home in Sept. of 2022 will undergo a psychological evaluation.

On Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, the state and the defense filed a joint motion for Dwayne Howard to be sent to the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston for evaluation and treatment until he can achieve competency to stand trial and assist council.

On Sept. 28, 2022, 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement, according to Huntington Police.

The day before, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and confronted him. Howard ran, fell down, and told the officer he had a gun. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the officer tased Howard twice, and then Howard pulled a gun on the officer and ran away.

HPD says that Howard then hid under the back porch of a house on the corner of 2nd St. and 4th Ave. They say that officers set a perimeter to contain Howard.

A S.W.A.T. team and negotiators were able to convince Howard to safely surrender.

Howard’s competency hearing will take place on April 3, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.