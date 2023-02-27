GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man accused of repeatedly violating a protection order in Ohio was arrested by Huntington officers.

Authorities say James E. Raines, 44, has a history of arrests for assault and domestic violence.

He was wanted on a three-count indictment for violating a protection order and has continued to violate it since being indicted, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Raines often hides from law enforcement.

Raines was also wanted for questioning in relation to another criminal investigation, according to authorities.