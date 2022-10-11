UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving a 2008 white Ford F-150. He was wearing Khaki pants, a blue and red plaid shirt, and a red and black jacket.

Clinton is 5’11 with brown eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information about Clinton’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 304-586-0256 or call 911.