Manchin visits southern border; calls for immigration reform

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin joined a Texas Congressman in Laredo, Texas today to get a first hand look at what’s currently happening along the US-Mexico border.

Senator Manchin’s visit to the border follows West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s visit nearly two weeks ago. Although their views are very different, both agree some sort of immigration reform is needed.

“It is beyond time. Past time to do immigration reform. Immigration reform should be a pathway to citizenship,” said Manchin from the Holding Institute in Laredo, Texas.

Manchin is also laying out some ideas himself, saying to fix the countries where migrants are coming from, so they don’t flee to the US. “We should be able to go into Guatemala, into Honduras, into Central America. And protect people that need protected there,” he said.

On Inside West Virginia Politics Sunday morning, Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she hasn’t seen President Joe Biden put much effort into the issue. “The President just hasn’t addressed this disappointingly. And its growing and growing. The numbers are so much larger than they’ve ever been.” said Capito.

Capito added that a change in policy is what got the border to the point it’s at today. “And that’s really why you see the numbers go up. The numbers don’t lie. I mean you have to look at the numbers and say ‘this isn’t a Trump issue, this is an issue because of a change in policy.'”

And Senator Manchin says blame for the crisis can’t be placed on one particular person or party. “I’m not blaming the crisis on the president’s administration, the former Trump administration – this has been a human crisis for a long, long time,” said Manchin.

The Biden administration has made an effort to move unaccompanied minors to nine different facilities that are run by the Department of Health and Human services.

