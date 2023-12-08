SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Amid the potential closure of the USPS processing plant in South Charleston, United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) took it upon himself to visit the facility Friday and stand by the workers.

Manchin has remained outspoken and in favor of the union since the news broke, and he insists that no one will lose their jobs if the plant does shut down. When it comes to relocation of services, he is going to get answers.

“The concerns about relocation, I don’t have any answers for that right now. I’m going to get those,” Manchin said. “What the plant will actually be here, I don’t know that for certain. Is it going to be expanding what we do processing now or in another direction, I don’t know that for sure. That I’m going to find out, too.”

While the USPS said in a release that no “career employees” will be laid off, there are about 800 employees that work at the plant. Jerrid Thomas is one of those employees, who says he doesn’t know what the future holds for him as long as the review goes on.

On Thursday night, union workers took to the picket lines outside the Charleston post office Thursday night with the goal to keep their plant from consolidating. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also joined the union workers during the picket. Along with Goodwin and Manchin, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have backed letters to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging him to keep the USPS facility in South Charleston open.

The letters and picket lines come as the USPS is actively conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review to determine if they will consolidate the Charleston location to an out of state location like Pittsburgh or Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

There is no timetable for when the review will be complete.

Members of the public can fill out a survey to provide their thoughts at this link.

The APWU local union will be holding another informational picket on Saturday at the South Charleston Recreation Center.