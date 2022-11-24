CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hundreds of people turned out for the annual Manna Meal Thanksgiving lunch in Charleston on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Manna Meal is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church Downtown and serves up two free meals a day for those in need every single day of the year. It has been in operation now for 46 years, and leaders there estimate they will serve 200,000 meals this year alone.

All are important, but Thanksgiving is always special.

“It’s so important because it gives back to our community. It provides a sense of community to those who not only suffer from food insecurity, but truly need that connection with their neighbor and one another,” said Amy Wolfe, Executive Director of Manna Meal.

“Some people can’t get down here, so I bring my car two or three times over, with meals for folks on the West Side,” said Anthony Jarrell, who volunteers to delivers meals.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone,” shouted a little boy named Chad, to laughter.

Dozens of volunteers cook and serve the food at Manna Meal, but they are always looking for more help and donations. If you would like to help, just go to the organization’s website.