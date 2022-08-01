CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents can join the soup kitchen Manna Meal for its 12th annual “Bean Stringin’ Event” on Aug. 6 at the Capitol Market.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can participate in an Appalachian by purchasing green beans from any market vendor and sitting down to string them while enjoying live music by The Band Wagon.

Manna Meal says this event allows all ages to come together and help provide food for the most vulnerable community members while also supporting local farmers. The organization freezes beans acquired from the event for use in their soup kitchen.

The soup kitchen, located at St. John Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, serves two meals a day all year, no questions asked.

The Capitol Market is located at 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Free parking is available to market customers and “Bean Stringin’ Event” goers in the lots outside by the interstate.

For more information on Manna Meal’s event, contact Executive Director Amy Wolfe by calling (304) 345-7121.