CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Manna Meal in Charleston is one of four groups receiving a portion of federal coronavirus relief money to do some good in the community.

Organizers with the group are planning to put a twist on something they’ve been doing for decades. They will use $1.2 million to purchase and staff a food truck to make it easier to get food to those who are struggling. The money will also help them continue to meet the increasing demands for food since the pandemic.

“Charleston has a 20.7% poverty rate. People need the help and COVID has made that even worse,” said Manna Meal Director, Amy Wolfe.

The group found that access to transportation to get to Manna Meal’s location is a barrier keeping some people from reaching out for food. So they came up with an idea to start a mobile food pantry so that they can be more places helping more people.

“We are going to be able to go to parts of town that are chronically underserved, folks that can’t get in here every day,” said Manna Meal Operations Manager David Harrison.

Wolfe said that it made sense to go mobile.

“It became very apparent that we are serving a lot of meals and a lot of people but there are many more people that we could help with food insecurity,” she said. “It seemed like a better idea instead of investing in another brick and mortar location to take it where we can meet the need, meet them where it is.”

This is a pilot program, so for the first few months, they’ll start slow going out a few days a week. They hope to be serving out the truck five days a week eventually. They anticipate serving several hundred more meals weekly.

Charleston City Council approved the distribution of more than $3.5 million total in American Rescue Plan funds. Other organizations receiving funding include West Virginia Health Right, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition.