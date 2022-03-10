MASON, WV (WOWK) – A homicide investigation is underway in Mason County after a man’s body was found near Mason.

According to West Virginia State Police, the body was found in a secluded area along the road in the 600 block of Carson Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday March, 8. Troopers say they did not release the information at that time due to the circumstances of the investigation.

An autopsy has been completed, and troopers have identified the victim as John Michael Gomez, 30, of Middleport, OH.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-675-0850.