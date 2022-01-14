All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Man’s body found in Pike County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in Pike County.

VARNEY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in Pike County.

Troopers say they were called to the Varney community just before 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11., regarding a call that a “possible deceased male” had been located in the area.

KSP says a man’s body was located inside his vehicle on a dirt mining road. Troopers have identified the man as Palmer Ray, 74, of Varney. KSP is investigating the cause of death, and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have information regarding the investigation to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS