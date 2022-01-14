Man’s body found in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in Pike County.

VARNEY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in Pike County.

Troopers say they were called to the Varney community just before 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11., regarding a call that a “possible deceased male” had been located in the area.

KSP says a man’s body was located inside his vehicle on a dirt mining road. Troopers have identified the man as Palmer Ray, 74, of Varney. KSP is investigating the cause of death, and his body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have information regarding the investigation to contact the KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.