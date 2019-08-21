Man’s death in Ironton being investigated, person of interest wanted

IRONTON, Ohio (WOWK) – Detectives with the Ironton Police Department say they are investigating the death that occurred in the morning of Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Detectives say Harold Taylor was in a fight on the corner of South 9th Street and Spruce Street just before 9:30 a.m. Taylor was found by officers in the roadway with injuries and then taken to Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland where he died.

Detectives say Taylor’s body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Detectives say they are looking for James Wilson, as a person of interest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call the Ironton Police Department at 740-532-5606