Many churches getting back to normal on Easter during COVID-19

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — It is Easter Sunday and all across the nation and region today, people gathered to celebrate in churches. The congregation gathered at First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans this morning.

Last year all churches were shutdown in the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many held their Easter services online. This year people could return in-person, so long as they wore masks.

Families could sit together, but others had to maintain social distance. Still, it was great to be back together.

“And I think that’s what we missed the last year, was being able to be in community with one another. So, again, the gift of being able to gather around the table today, to celebrate the Eucharist, to celebrate the joy of god giving us this gift of being called to be a community. it made an impactful difference in being able to see people,” said Rev. Mark Boyd, Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans

Like many churches, First Presbyterian of Saint Albans continues to stream its services online every Sunday at 10-am. If you missed out on your service today, the church has posted the entire service on its Facebook page, so people can still watch it.

