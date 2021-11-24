Many people traveling on West Virginia turnpike ahead of Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Turnpike says its busiest days of the year are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Roads, traffic and tolls: that was the scene for millions of travelers across the country as today is deemed one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Those traveling along the West Virginia turnpike say it’s been a pretty smooth drive so far.

“No blocks, no hold-ups anything so it’s been a pretty smooth travel,” said William Holmes.

“The roads have been pretty clear, there hasn’t been much traffic, it’s been pretty light,” says Brandi Turner.

About 750,000 vehicles are expected to travel the West Virginia Turnpike this week for Thanksgiving which is an increase to last year since many people stayed home.

“We didn’t travel last year because of the pandemic. My wife wanted to see her parents this year, so here we are,” added Holmes.

And when we asked those on the roads for pieces of advice as they travel: “Go the speed limit. We seen about 10 people pulled over on the way here,” said one family.

Stay safe, and take it slow so that you can spend your time with your loved ones.

“Cause we’re all excited to go home or to wherever our destination is. So just be safe and enjoy the ride as you’re getting there because we have to savor these great moments that we didn’t get to have before,” said Turner.

Peak travel times for this weekend will be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. so if you are on the road make time for delays or adjust your travel times around the congestion.

