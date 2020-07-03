Many veterans eligible for free concealed carry license in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new state law is providing many military veterans with free concealed handgun licenses and changing the rate structure for other applicants in West Virginia.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he sent a letter advising all sheriff’s in the state about the law.

The new law exempts any honorably discharged veteran of the nation’s military from paying fees and costs associated with a West Virginia concealed handgun license, according to the attorney general’s office. A similar exemption is already in place for honorably retired peace officers from state and local law enforcement.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our nation’s veterans as their selfless sacrifice protects the freedoms we hold dear, including those found in the Second Amendment,” Morrisey said. “This new law will provide gun owners an even greater incentive to obtain their concealed carry permit, which demonstrates that the owner is responsible and knows how to handle and fire a handgun.”

The statute reduces the application fee for non-veteran applicants from $75 to $25. The application fee for a provisional concealed carry license has also been reduced from $25 to $15, according to the attorney general’s office.

Morrisey says an additional fee of $25 for a standard license and $15 for a provisional license has not changed and is due at the time of issuance and remains unchanged.

Anyone wanting to obtain a concealed handgun license can contact their local sheriff’s office. For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, please visit the attorney general’s office Gun Reciprocity webpage.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories