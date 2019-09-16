Marathon refinery recognized for safety

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WOWK) — The Marathon Refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky is celebrating a milestone as they improve safety on the job and within the community it serves. The Catlettsburg Refinery is now a part of an elite 14-member body after achieving Voluntary Protection Partnership Star Site status.

Refinery General Manager Jay Richert says safety is ingrained in the work the facility puts in every day inside their Northeast Kentucky plant, and it takes priority over everything else.

“If we’re not allowing people to work here safely and to go home to their families the same way they came to work, then it’s not worth doing,” said Richert.

The distinction took the refinery nearly 11 years to complete. Companies must meet rigorous criteria and undergo extensive on-site evaluations to receive the distinction.

Governor Matt Bevin presented the award Monday morning and also toured the facility’s newest building.

“The amount of ripple effect that they contribute to this community’s economy, it’s hard to put a number on it, it really is,” said Bevin. “I’m grateful to them and I’m here to show my gratitude from the highest levels of government in our state.”

“[Employees] know that when they come here that they’re safe and they’ll be able to work an entire career and retire from here,” said Richert.

But the commitment isn’t just about worker safety, it addresses environmental safety as well– making Marathon a responsible partner in the community.

“I do think it encourages people to want to work not only at Marathon but frankly to stay in this community and create opportunity,” said Bevin.

The refinery employs about 740 full-time employees and has the ability to refine 227,000 barrels of oil per day.