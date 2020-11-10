March of Dimes 2020 – a lot of helping despite COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An annual dinner held tonight at the Edgewood Country Club in Charleston.

“Obviously it’s a smaller group, a more intimate setting. But that’s by design because of COVID,” said Valerie George Ellis, who was honored at the dinner.

Typically, hundreds would be gathered together, eating and raising money for the March of Dimes.

But this year, there was only one chef… and only a few dozen people.

“He volunteered,” said Ellis. “He said ‘I wanna do something.’ He knew how important the chef’s auction was as a fundraising event for us to be able to do what we do.”

And what they do…help mothers and babies born with health problems.

“When the girls were born…it was such a struggle. Such a hard time,” said Chelsie Smallwood, mother to two 5-year-old girls who received help from the March of Dimes. “But they’re here, and they’re thriving, and healthy…and were just so thankful.”

Chelsie and her husband Bradley have twins named Payton and Paisley.

Cheslie says the March of Dimes was there in the family’s worst times.

“Whether it’s funding or just being there for support,” she said. “I remember many times in the NICU when they would have little activities or dinners and just be there for parents in their hardest times.”

This year, the Smallwoods were honored as the ‘Ambassador Family’ – and someone else was honored too.

“She was instrumental in going to Capitol Hill and raising money through legislative processes for the March of Dimes so they could do what they do so successfully.”

Valerie George Ellis accepted the ‘Kelly L. George Volunteerism Award’ tonight, in honor of her mother, Kelly L. George.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to fill her shoes,” said Ellis. “She taught us so many things. But most importantly, what she taught us was that you have to be involved in your community. That we’re all in this together; and one thing my mom always taught us, was you could never love too much and you can never take care of each other for too much or too long.”