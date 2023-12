CLARKSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Marines volunteering for the Toys for Tots organization are distributing toys on Dec. 16 for Kanawha, Boone and Roane Counties.

Those looking to visit the distribution site can do so from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV 25305 in Building 7. You can also reach out by calling 908-346-0134