(WOWK) – Four US Marines killed in an accident during a NATO training exercise in Norway are coming home this afternoon.

Those killed in the crash are:

  • Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky
  • Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio
  • Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

According to Norway’s armed forces, the plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.