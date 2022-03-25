(WOWK) – Four US Marines killed in an accident during a NATO training exercise in Norway are coming home this afternoon.

Those killed in the crash are:

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

According to Norway’s armed forces, the plane was a V-22B Osprey that belongs to the U.S. Marine Corps. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.