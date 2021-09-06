Marmet Labor Day parade: Celebrating workers and 100th anniversary

MARMET, WV (WOWK) — Labor Day celebrates American workers and all their hard work. But in the small town of Marmet, that means just a little more to them.

The town of Marmet is not only celebrating Labor Day on Monday, but it’s also celebrating its 100th anniversary here in West Virginia.

#HappeningNow – Labor Day parade in Marmet to celebrate their 100 year anniversary @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/d4VQDbbttU — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 6, 2021

“We are very proud of this town, it’s a small town but we have some wonderful people that live here. Very proud Americans live here,” said Frances Armentrout, a councilwoman for the town of Marmet.

The three-day Labor Day celebration is not only just a parade but also full of concerts, a carnival, and tons of activities for area children.

Marmet is a blue-collar town located in the Kanawha Valley, with most of its economy based around coal. So they want to give extra thanks to those hard workers.

“Celebrating the American people and the hard workers and laborers that work every day. And our military…our military is the greatest,” said Armntrout.

This year’s Grand Marshall was Cecil Roberts, head of the United Mine Workers of America. He leads the UMWA on their three-day trek last week from Marmet in honor of the march for Blair Mountain.

The long weekend will end with a fireworks show Monday night.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!