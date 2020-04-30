Marshall accepting applications from students for CARES Act emergency assistance

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has started accepting online applications from students for emergency financial assistance grants provided through the federal CARES Act.

The assistance is intended for students who have had trouble created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the following situations:

Additional costs related to the transition to online learning; or travel or moving expenses to return home due to the transition to online learning.

Job loss or reduction of income, including reduced hours at work, for the household.

Medical, including additional support needed for accessibility purposes.

Temporary furlough, you or a member of your household have not lost your job, but your position has been temporarily put on hold.

The funds may be used to cover the following expenses:

Child care

Course materials

Food

Housing

Medical expenses

Utilities

Technology or other resources needed for online coursework

Travel or moving expenses for returning home due to the transition to online learning

An amount of $500 will be awarded to eligible students upon receipt of a completed, accepted application by the priority deadline, according to Marshall University. Students who request more than $500 will be required to provide additional information and documentation.

Eligibility

According to guidance provided by the U.S. Department of Education, applicants also cannot have been enrolled in all-online courses for the spring 2020 semester before COVID-19 forced all classes online.

To be eligible for the grants, students must meet the following requirements: