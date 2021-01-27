Marshall aims to eliminate disposable plastics on campus

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Marshall University has set a goal of eliminating single-use disposable plastics from its campus by the end of 2026.

University Sustainability Manager Amy Parsons-White says the move will lower the amount of waste going to landfills.

She says plastic waste can be a health risk for people and animals.

Parsons-White says compostable, vegetable-based plastics may cost more but can save money by reducing the waste taken to landfills. She said the university’s new compost facility can turn the waste into a product that can be sold.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by March.