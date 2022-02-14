HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has a new scholarship geared toward future medical students in Kanawha County.

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Alumna Myra Wilkerson, M.D., and her husband Stephan Wilkerson have established an endowed scholarship for first-year medical students. The scholarship will give first preference to students from Kanawha County, which is where the Wilkersons’ have called home for more than 30 years.

Officials with Marshall University say the Dr. Myra L. Wilkerson Scholarship will be renewable for up to three years for recipients.

“Marshall University was an incredible place for both of us as learners, both undergraduate and graduate,” Myra Wilkerson said. “Medical education is now so expensive, and I feel that we are in a good place to be able to help these young physicians financially.”

Wilkerson is a native of Nitro, West Virginia, who earned her Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Marshall. She worked as a medical technologist and clinical instructor for several years until she began medical school. Wilkerson graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1994 and then started a residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Pennsylvania. She now serves as Geisinger’s chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and the Geisinger Diagnostic Medicine Institute for Geisinger Health and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

“I hire a lot of physicians and see the huge impact that student loan debt burden has on their lives, especially when they are new in practice and have young families,” Wilkerson said. “This is a way we can express our gratitude to the Marshall family, by giving back and helping these future colleagues and caregivers.”

Wilkerson’s husband Stephan also has two degrees from Marshall University, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1985 and a Master of Arts in Mathematics in 1989. He is a retired lecturer from Susquehanna University’s Sigmund Weis School of Business and has previously taught in Kanawha County Schools and served as an education consultant for the West Virginia House of Delegates.

For more information on the scholarship, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu.