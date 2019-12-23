Marshall alumni group sets up scholarship for Ohio, Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Marshall University alumni chapter has set up an endowed scholarship to help students from Ohio and Kentucky who want to attend the West Virginia school.

The university said the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky chapter established the scholarship for students who attended high school in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton or Warren counties in Ohio, or Boone, Campbell or Kenton counties in Kentucky. First preference will be given to incoming freshmen.

The chapter is trying to support the school’s efforts in areas of alumni development, student recruitment and athletic endeavors, Donna Brumfield of Hebron, Kentucky, and president of the chapter, said in a news release from Marshall.

