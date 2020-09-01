Marshall band limit for home games set at 32 members per COVID-19 guidelines

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall University Marching Thunder will be restricted to a fraction of their members performing in the stadium at games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

According to Dr. Adam Dalton, director of bands, the regulations were just announced to the members.

The numbers reflect COVID-19 regulations for space needed between the band members in the stands and other spectators. There are also spacing requirements between band members themselves along with new adjustments to the instruments, including bell covers and masks for performers when not playing.

The Marching Thunder usually fields approximately 160 members.

Marshall University Marching Thunder recruiting promotional photo courtesy: @marshallubands

Online groups are already planning to voice their concerns about the lower number of students allowed to participate in the stadium.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates and reaction in the coming days.

