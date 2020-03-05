Marshall cancels university-sponsored international travel amid coronavirus outbreak

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has decided to cancel all university-sponsored international travel through at least March 15, according to a statement from the university.

University officials are continuing to closely monitor the public health situation related to COVID-19. Although no cases have been confirmed in West Virginia, the university is actively preparing should the situation change.

Based on the status of the outbreak at the time, the university will make determinations regarding travel scheduled after March 15 will be made by Friday, March 13. The decision was made in response to guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and in consultation with the university’s chief medical officer, according to the press release.

Officials from Marshall University and Marshall Health attended COVID-19 briefings this week with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Kanawha County Health Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the State of West Virginia. Marshall’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety is coordinating the university’s response to the outbreak in accordance with the Infectious Disease Preparedness Plan. University leaders also met this week to review the plan and are making preparations in the event the disease begins to affect the university and the local community.

Marshall is also urging anyone feeling sick to stay home and call their healthcare provider before seeking medical care.

They also say any students who have recently traveled internationally, had exposure to a known or suspected case of COVID-19, and are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact Student Health Services at 304-691-1100. Faculty and staff should call their primary care provider.

Additional information about the disease and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.

