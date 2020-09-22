Marshall celebrates “National Voter Registration Day”

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Election Day is just a little over a month away and Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Among those celebrating the day are Marshall University.

The university is celebrating the day all month long in a virtual capacity due to COVID-19, but they will also be celebrating in-person Tuesday morning.

Students can get information and receive assistance from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Memorial Student Center Plaza.

Early voting begins on October 21. In Cabell County, you can either go to Milton City Hall, the Cabell County Courthouse, or to the Memorial Student Center on Marshall’s campus.

Some other dates to remember now are October 13th, which is the last day to register to vote in the Mountain State; and October 28th, which is the last day to request an absentee ballot.

To learn more about Marshall’s virtual celebration and other resources, click here.

