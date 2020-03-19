Marshall continues alternative learning through semester; commencement postponed

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert says the university will continue to deliver instruction exclusively online or through other alternative learning formats for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university had previously announced distance instruction through at least April 13.

Gilbert says the university’s May 2, 2020, commencement exercises have been postponed until conditions permit. He also says the decision relates only to the postponement of the graduation ceremony and public celebration. The semester completion date or the timeline for students earning their degrees has not changed.

“The safety and security of our university family and our communities continues to be our highest priority. The decisions being made are highly complex and we ask for your continued patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult times,” Gilbert said.

The university also notified students and employees of the following:

Residence hall students who can return to their permanent residences or make alternative housing arrangements to continue their studies remotely should make plans to do so as soon as possible. Exceptions can be made for students who cannot return home such as international students, those who do not have anywhere else to go, those who have elderly relatives at home, etc. Students who need to stay on campus should complete the online Housing Extended Stay Request Form .

Students who have left campus will not be permitted to return to retrieve their belongings until they receive instructions from the university, which Marshall says are forthcoming. Students who live in residence halls will receive specific instructions regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings. Students must follow those instructions carefully to allow the university to manage the number of people in the halls and to promote appropriate social distancing.

The University plans to provide some form of prorated credit to students in residence halls, and for those with meal plans, pending approval by the Board of Governors.

Tuition refunds will not be offered. While the modes of delivery have changed, instruction is still being delivered and semester hours are still being earned and awarded.

Marshall University will remain open, with minimal staff on site to ensure safety and continuity of essential services.

Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available at Marshall’s website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories