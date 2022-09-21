CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School got a new plane on Wednesday.

The new Cirrus SR 20 flew into West Virginia International Yeager Airport from the Cirrus facility in Knoxville, Tennessee.

This will be the fifth aircraft in the Bill Noe Flight School’s fleet. The university says that this unit, along with another one that will be delivered in November, will help meet student demand for flight time.

56 students are currently enrolled in the flight school, and several more are scheduled to begin training in the spring of 2023.