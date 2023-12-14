CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Bill Noe Flight School of Marshall University received a new addition on Thursday.

A brand new aircraft was delivered to the school’s location at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The craft was even welcomed with a special water cannon salute!

One of the school’s flight instructors says they’ve seen growth in the program since it first began in the 2021 Fall semester.

“So the school is growing, and we are going to continue to grow,” said Brendan Laughton, a flight instructor and safety director. “So as we enroll more students and more people become interested in aviation in the state of West Virginia, we have to add to the flight to meet that demand.”

This plane is called a Cirrus SR20, and it adds to the five crafts they already have in the program.