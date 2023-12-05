HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Kroger and Marshall Football are teaming up for an annual tradition to donate 500 turkeys to the Facing Hunger Foodbank ahead of the holiday season.

Kroger pledged to donate 10 turkeys for every touchdown that Marshall scored this year. As the Thundering Herd scored 50 touchdowns throughout this season, the total comes to 350 turkeys.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kroger also donated an additional 150 turkeys on top of the touchdown total. Those turkeys are now going to local families in need this Christmas.

“It helped us tremendously. So, especially this time of year, we’re going to have some holiday distributions. So all these turkeys will be distributed to our local community within the next few weeks,” said Samantha Edwards, chief development officer of Facing Hunger Foodbank.

Representatives from Kroger and Marshall Football were on hand to personally deliver the turkeys.