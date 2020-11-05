Marshall football memorial sculpture returns to campus

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A piece of Marshall University history has found a permanent spot on campus. This metal art sculpture created by Vernon Howell got a major rehab and now it sits across from the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The sculpture began showing its age last year and Michael Sizemore from Athens, West Virginia’s Mountain Art Works studio took the sculpture to his shop.

Today the sculpture returned to campus.

“Of course we got it powder coated and we got a really nice enamel white on top of the Kelly Green for Marshall University and it really turned out spectacular, I’m really happy with the job that we did,” Sizemore said.

A plaque dedicates the sculpture to five brothers from Pi Kappa Alpha and the rest of the Marshall football team who perished in the Nov. 14, 1970 plane crash.

The sculpture can be seen on campus next to the Recreation Center on 20th Street.

